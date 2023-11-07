Fantasy Football Week 10 QB Rankings

Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been playing some of the best football of his career this season, but it hasn't always shown up in the fantasy scoreboard. While Lamar does have four 20+ point games, he also has four games where he didn't even break the 12-point threshold. That's not what you want from a talented, dual-threat QB.

Things could lean towards the downside of his range of outcomes in Week 10, when he'll take on a vaunted Cleveland defense that many consider the best in the league. But with the Ravens firing on all cylinders, could Jackson break the mold?

Check out where Jackson lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 10:

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 10 QB leaderboard?