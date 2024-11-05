Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)

The resurgence of the Miami Dolphins offense under Tua Tagovailoa should have most fantasy football managers writing him thank-you letters ... especially those lucky enough to roster RB De'Von Achane. He's averaged 24.3 fantasy points per game with Tagovialoa this season, with six or more receptions and 50+ receiving yards in each of those outings.

It's clear that Achane has filled out a key role in the receiving game for this team (perhaps to the dismay of Jaylen Waddle's fantasy managers, currently desperate for some scoring after scoring fewer than seven fantasy points in seven straight games. That usage has been especially key after seeing some regression from Achane's ridiculous efficiency metrics as a rookie (7.8 YPC).

Find out where Achane and the rest of the RBs in the Week 10 field landed in our team's Week 10 running back rankings:

Which running back will surprise in Week 10?