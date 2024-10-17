Fantasy Football Week 7 matchups to exploit: De'Von Achane primed for a bounce-back week

NFL: OCT 06 Dolphins at Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 06: Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) before a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins on October 6, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dominate your fantasy football leagues with these favorable Week 7 matchups.

De’Von Achane vs. IND

Achane returns from his bye week and is expected to clear concussion protocol this week. It's been a rough four weeks if you're an Achane fantasy manager. He's failed to top 10 points in any game since Tua Tagovailoa went down with injury in Week 2. To make matters worse, Achane left with a concussion in Week 5, and both Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright looked good replacing him. But the bad weeks might be over as soon as this Sunday.

Achane gets a strong matchup against the Colts this week. Indy allows the second-most rushing yards per game and the third-most explosive runs of 10+ yards this season. This is a great matchup for Achane to break off one or two big plays. Despite his struggles, Achane still ranks 11th in yards created and fifth in RB yards per route run according to PlayerProfiler. Make sure you have Achane in your lineup this week.

Ladd McConkey vs. ARI

McConkey is coming off a down performance in the box score. He totaled just 43 yards on four receptions, but this needs more context. The Chargers led by multiple scores against the Broncos for the majority of the game in Week 6. This led to LA leaning on J.K. Dobbins and their running game for most of the second half. But here’s the good news: McConkey led the Chargers with a 25% target share in Week 6. This was the fifth time in six games that he’s led the team in targets — highly impressive for a rookie.

McConkey has quietly seen strong usage this season. He ranks top 20 in yards per route run and this week he gets one of his better matchups of the season against the Cardinals. Arizona allows the third most passing yards per play this season according to NFL Pro. Start McConkey with confidence this week.

DeMario Douglas vs. JAX

Douglas has become someone you can start weekly in fantasy. He’s earned at least a 28% target share in three of his last four games, including in Week 6 with rookie QB Drake Maye. Maye targeted Douglas t more than any other Patriots receiver. Douglas turned this usage into six catches for 92 yards and a score. He was a top-10 receiver on the week.

Maye seems to enjoy throwing to his slot receivers, dating back to his college career at UNC. This matters because Douglas played 87% of his snaps from the slot in Week 6. Now it’s only one game, but we should take this usage seriously moving forward, especially in Week 7 because the Patriots will face the Jaguars. Jacksonville allows the most passing yards per game and the most touchdown passes this year. You can start Douglas in Week 7.

Chuba Hubbard vs. WAS

Hubbard continues to be one of the best backs in all of fantasy. In Week 6, he earned a season-high 82% of the snaps and 86% of the backfield opportunities. He turned this strong usage into 103 total yards on 23 touches. Over the past four games, Hubbard ranks second in fantasy points behind only Derrick Henry. Hubbard has been great, and his success should continue this week.

Hubbard will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 7. They allow the fourth most rushing yards per play and the most explosive runs of 10+ yards this season according to NFL Pro. This is a great spot for Hubbard, who is averaging 5.6 yards per carry on the season. Expect another strong showing from the former Oklahoma State back.

Brian Robinson vs. CAR

Robinson has quietly been one of the best backs in fantasy. He's scored 10+ points in every game and has four top-20 finishes across five starts. Robinson is the lead back in a top-10 offense that ranks second in running plays per game, that's valuable. Now, Robinson did miss Week 6 with a knee injury, which kept him out of practice all week, but if he's able to play in Week 7, he's got a favorable matchup on deck that could lead to a big week.

This week, the Commanders will face the Panthers. Carolina has been a get-right spot for running backs all season. We saw this last week when Bijan Robinson totaled 100+ yards and two touchdowns against them. In Week 5, we saw D'Andre Swift go for 120 total yards and a touchdown. On the season, the Panthers allow the third-most rushing yards per game. Track the Commanders' injury report closely this week because Robinson is a must-start if active.

Dalton Schultz vs. GB

Schultz saw strong usage in Week 6 with Nico Collins out. The Texans TE earned a season-high 8 targets from C.J. Stroud. But Schultz was only able to turn this high volume into four catches for 27 yards. That’s not ideal, but it was great to see Schultz's usage increase with Collins out. Schultz ranked second on the team with a 28% target share behind only Tank Dell. This is encouraging, especially as he enters a strong Week 7 matchup.

Schultz will face the Packers this week. Their linebackers have been the weak point of their defense the past few seasons, and this has continued into 2024. Green Bay has struggled to defend tight ends this season, allowing the third-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to the position. You can start Schultz in Week 7.