FC Cincinnati's Matt Miazga suspended 3 games for 'misconduct' after allegedly confronting officials in locker room

FC Cincinnati v New York Red Bull - 2023 MLS Cup Final HARRISON, NJ - NOVEMBER 4: Referee Victor Rivas gives a yellow card to Matt Miazga #21 of FC Cincinnati during Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One game between FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on November 4, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Major League Soccer suspended FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga for three matches after he allegedly confronted officials after their first round playoff game earlier this month.

Miazga was officially suspended and hit with an undisclosed fine on Wednesday for "misconduct" after their win over the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4. Miazga, who was named the league's Defender of the Year this season, will also have to undergo a behavioral assessment through MLS's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

The suspension will kick in immediately, starting with Saturday’s Eastern Conference final match against the Columbus Crew, and will carry over into the 2024 season if necessary.

FC Cincinnati beat the Red Bulls in a penalty shootout earlier this month to win the series and advance in the playoffs. Miazga, who is a former Red Bulls player, was booked three times over those two matches — including once for dissent after referee Victor Rivas had blown the whistle for full time.

Then after the game, Miazga allegedly entered the officials' locker room and confronted them. The Professional Soccer Referees Association said that an unidentified player "was forcibly removed by stadium security while acting in an aggressive and hostile manner." Video evidence, according to ESPN , showed Miazga entering the referee locker room to try and speak with Rivas.

That prompted an MLS investigation, which eventually led to his suspension on Wednesday.

Miazga, 28, is in his second season with Cincinnati in MLS this year. He got his professional start with the Red Bulls from 2013-15, and then spent seven seasons playing in Europe — which included runs with Chelsea in the Premier League and Alavés in La Liga.

Cincinnati and Columbus will square off on Saturday afternoon. The winner of their series will take on either LAFC or the Houston Dynamo in the MLS Cup next week.