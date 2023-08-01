FedExCup Playoffs bubble watch: Who needs a big week at the Wyndham Championship?

3M Open - Round Two BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Justin Thomas of the United States watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2023 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

It’s nearly time for the FedExCup Playoffs.

This week’s Wyndham Championship marks the final chance that golfers have to secure their spot in the PGA Tour’s postseason. Only the top 70 in the FedExCup standings come Sunday night will earn a spot in the field at next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship — which is down significantly from last season, when 125 golfers made the cut into the first of three events.

The BMW Championship near Chicago will then host a 50-man field for the second event before the top-30 descend on East Lake in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

While a big chunk of the field is already solidified, there are plenty of notable golfers hovering right around the cutoff headed into the Wyndham Championship. Here’s a look at who needs a big week, and who can’t afford a slip, at Sedgefield Country Club.

Just inside the top 70

At No. 56 in the standings, Hideki Matsuyama is the last man guaranteed a spot in the FedExCup playoffs. He’s not in the field this week. The last 14 golfers, however, are all in the field in Greensboro, North Carolina, and can’t afford a bad week — especially Austin Eckroat.

Last 5 In

No. 66 | Vincent Norman

No. 67 | J.J. Spaun

No. 68 | Ben Griffin

No. 69 | Cam Davis

No. 70 | Austin Eckroat

Just outside the top 70

Ben Taylor is the first man to miss the cut for the playoffs, though he's starting the week in North Carolina just two points behind Eckroat. Per the Golf Channel, a fourth place finish would guarantee his spot in the field, but a finish as low as 75th would give him a real shot.

Last 5 Out

No. 71 | Ben Taylor

No. 72 | Garrick Higgo

No. 73 | K.H. Lee

No. 74 | David Lingmerth

No. 75 | Davis Thompson

Notable names outside the top 70

No. 76: Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry has had a very solid season. He’s missed just three cuts in 17 starts and racked up nine top-25 finishes. Lowry finished inside the top-20 in three of the four major championships, too. His best finish was a T5 run at the Honda Classic in February, however that was his only top-10 finish.

That’s why Lowry still needs a push to make it into the playoffs. His finishes, while fairly consistent, aren’t earning him enough points.

Lowry will need at least a T23 finish this week to give himself a chance.

No. 79: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas’ season has gone downhill, fast.

Though he got off to a solid start early in the year, and finished in fourth at the WM Phoenix Open in February, Thomas has all but fallen apart completely. He missed the cut at three of the four major championships, and managed just a T65 run at the PGA Championship in May. He’s missed five cuts in his last seven starts, too, including at last week’s 3M Open.

That’s caused him to drop to No. 26 in the Official World Golf Rankings, his worst spot on the list since 2016, and down to No. 79 in the FedExCup standings. Thomas has played in the Tour Championship seven straight times, and he’s finished inside the top 10 in the FedExCup standings in each of the last six years.

To have any hope of keeping those streaks alive, Thomas needs to finish 18th or better this week.

No. 81: Adam Scott

Adam Scott has been part of every FedExCup Playoffs since the format first launched in 2007. Though he had a very solid stretch built around his T29 finish at the PGA Championship, including his season-best T5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, Scott ranks a career-worst 130th in strokes gained approach. He’s also made just 16 starts, and has missed the cut in two of his last four outings.

Scott sits at No. 81 in the FedExCup standings and is 77 points back from Eckroat. Without a T9 finish or better, his playoffs streak will likely come to an end this season.

No. 99: Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia picked up his inaugural PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship last month in a playoff over Patrick Rodgers. That earned him full Tour status and made him eligible for the FedExCup points he’s earned so far this season as a special temporary member.

Bhatia has four top-10 finishes this season, including a runner-up finish at the Puerto Rico Open in March and a T9 finish at the Barbasol Championship last month. He’s missed just five cuts in 18 events, too. Though Bhatia didn’t earn points at every event he’s played in, including at the Barracuda Championship and Barbasol Championship due to Tour rules for non-members. Had those counted, he’d be well inside the top-70 mark needed to qualify for his first FedExCup Playoffs.

Bhatia needs at least a T3 finish this week in North Carolina to make that happen. While that’s a big ask, he’s certainly playing well enough to keep in the mix.