Fever rally falls short, Caitlin Clark scores 8 for 92–91 loss to Mystics in regular season finale

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever stands for the national anthem before the game against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on September 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

The Indiana Fever didn't have anything to play for on the final night of the WNBA regular season. Indiana had already clinched the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and could afford to treat their matchup with the Washington Mystics as more of a warm-up.

For the Mystics, however, a win was crucial to keep their playoff chances alive. Washington not only had to win, but also needed the Chicago Sky to defeat the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream to lose to the New York Liberty.

Unfortunately, one out of three was not enough. The Mystics held off the Fever, 92–91, in their regular season finale. But the Sky lost to the Sun and the Dream beat the Liberty.

In the final game of her rookie regular season, Caitlin Clark scored eight points (adding to her WNBA rookie record total) with five rebounds and eight assists (adding to her single-season record). Kristy Wallace led the Fever with 17 points off the bench, shooting 3-for-4 from 3. NaLyssa Smith added 16 points with five rebounds. Aliyah Boston and Katie Lou Samuelson each scored 10.

Indiana finishes the season at 20–20, 8–12 on the road. Washington compiled a 14–26 record, 5–15 at home.

Sika Koné led all scorers with 20 points for the Mystics, adding seven rebounds. Ariel Atkins (shooting 5-for-7 from 3) and Emily Engstler both tallied 17 points, while Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Brittney Sykes each followed with 12.