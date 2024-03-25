First round mock draft LIVE with Nate Tice | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more.

Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.

5:40 - Rule changes from the owner's meetings

15:50 - L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans

21:25 - Mock draft picks 1-16

52:20 - Mock draft picks 17-32

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."