Formula 1: Charles Leclerc wins United States Grand Prix pole, Max Verstappen to start 6th

Charles Leclerc will start first in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix as Max Verstappen had a pole-winning lap deleted in the final qualifying session for exceeding track limits.

Verstappen will start sixth behind Leclerc, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz and George Russell because of the deleted lap time. He had to fall back on his first lap of the third session with his second lap deleted.

Leclerc is the fifth different pole winner in the last five United States Grand Prix races. His Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz won the pole in 2022 after Verstappen won it in 2021, Valtteri Bottas started first in 2019 and Hamilton had pole in 2018.