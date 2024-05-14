Fox Sports host Doug Gottlieb reportedly hired as Green Bay's coach, will still host radio show

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-Radio Row Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Doug Gottlieb on the Fox Sports set on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is hiring Fox Sports radio host and former NCAA point guard Doug Gottlieb as its men's basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

The former college point guard will continue to host his radio show in an unusual arrangement, according to reports. This is Gottlieb's first major head coaching job.

Gottlieb hasn't coached on a college bench, but he has worked as a coach on the AAU circuit and for the U.S. entry into the 2022 World Maccabiah Games.

Gottlieb initially interviewed for Green Bay's opening in 2023, according to reports. Green Bay ultimately hired Sundance Wicks, who left after one season to take the head coaching job at Wyoming. Green Bay saw an improvement of 15 wins from 3-29 to 18-14 in Wicks' single season as head coach. The Horizon League program is seeking to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 and the second time since 1996.

Gottlieb, 48, played college basketball at Notre Dame for a single season then transferred to Oklahoma State for three seasons from 1997-200. He left Notre Dame after his freshman year when he was accused of stealing and using the credit cards of three fellow students. He's since admitted to doing so in a first-person essay for The Athletic headlined "The mistakes I made, and the price I paid."

Gottlieb went onto to a successful stint at Oklahoma State as a starter for three seasons. He's 11th all-time in career NCAA assists.

Gottlieb's since worked in multiple media roles as a basketball analyst and personality for ESPN, CBS Sports and, currently, Fox Sports. He's courted controversy on multiple occasions in those roles, including offering the "white man's perspective" on an all-Black CBS set featuring Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley and questioning the credentials of ESPN's Maria Taylor to vote for All-NBA teams.

Casey Close, the former agent for MLB slugger Freddie Freeman, sued Gottlieb for libel in 2022 after Gottlieb reported that Close failed to tell him about an offer from the Atlanta Braves during negotiations that ultimately led to Freeman signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gottlieb later retracted his report and acknowledged that it was not accurate.

He currently hosts a nationally syndicated show Fox Sports Radio and will continue to do so while coaching Green Bay, according to reports.