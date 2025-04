New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) follows through on a walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, April 18, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Francisco Lindor's walkoff home run off Ryan Fernandez gave the New York Mets a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on Friday night.

Fernandez left a cutter up in the strike zone and Lindor teed off on it for the first walkoff homer of his five seasons with the Mets. With the win, New York maintains its one-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.