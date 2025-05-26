French Open 2025: Taylor Fritz upset by Daniel Altmaier, eliminating top American seed

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. returns the ball to Germany's Daniel Altmaier during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The top American seed at the 2025 French Open was eliminated with No. 4 Taylor Fritz losing his first-round match to Daniel Altmaier on Monday.

Fritz's defeat continues his struggles playing on clay courts, recently demonstrated by a first-round loss to Marcus Giron at the Italian Open and a fourth-round exit versus Casper Ruud at the Madrid Open.

Monday has not been kind to American seeds at Roland-Garros with women's No. 9 seed Emma Navarro falling to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro earlier in the day.

This story will be updated.