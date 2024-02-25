Funeral for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, woman killed at Chiefs victory parade, draws hundreds of attendees

FILE - A person views a memorial dedicated to the victims of last week's mass shooting in front of Union Station, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday, Feb. 20, that two men have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured multiple others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

A funeral mass for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed during a mass shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, was held Saturday at Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hundreds of people attended the service, some of whom wore Chiefs jerseys, according to the Associated Press. Attendees listened to a live performance from a mariachi band as they gathered near her casket.

Lopez-Galvan was 43. She was a Kansas City-area DJ and a mother of two, described as a lover of music who worked at weddings and parties in the area — sometimes for free. She was a local celebrity, hosting "Taste of Tejano" for community radio station KKFI-FM on top of her career in recruitment.

She attended the Chiefs' victory parade on Feb. 14 with her husband and young adult son. An estimated crowd of 1 million people were present for the event near the city's Union Station, and Lopez-Galvan was one of 23 people who were shot.

Children's Mercy treated 11 children from the shooting between the ages of six to 15. Nine of those patients were treated for gunshot wounds. Lopez-Galvan was a cousin of two young girls, ages 8 and 10, who both underwent surgery to treat gunshots in their legs. Expected to make a full recovery, they were visited in the hospital by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

Lopez-Galvan was wearing a Harrison Butker jersey during the parade. Answering a request, the Chiefs kicker sent her family a new one for Lopez-Galvan to be buried in.

"While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa's soul," Butker said in a statement.

The burial was private, but a candlelight vigil was held shortly after the mass shooting. The church that hosted Lopez-Galvan's funeral, also known as Our Lady of Perpetual Help, reportedly hosted a rosary and visitation for her on Friday.

Two adults were charged with murder on Tuesday in connection to the parade shooting, while two unidentified minors face charges of gun possession and resisting arrest.

"It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved," the family of Lopez-Galvan said in a statement via KCTV. Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims, those who had to witness this tragedy unfold and the Kansas City community."

Global popstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 to Lopez-Galvan's family. The Chiefs are also supporting victims impacted by the shooting with an emergency response fund.