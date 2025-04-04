Fyre Festival 2 faces new setback as Playa del Carmen officials say city won't be hosting event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Billy McFarland visits "JesseWatters Primetime" at Fox News Studios on August 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Fyre Festival 2 appears to be flaming out — again.

City officials in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, issued a statement this week saying that no such event is registered, planned or approved within the municipality.

“In light of rumors about an event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen,” the local government said in a translated statement posted on social media April 2. “After a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality.”

Ante los rumores sobre un supuesto evento llamado “Fyre 2”, informamos que no se llevará a cabo ningún evento con ese... Posted by Ayuntamiento de Playa Del Carmen on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

The announcement contradicts Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, who announced at a virtual press conference on March 27 that the event would be held in Playa del Carmen from May 30 to June 2.

In that same conference, Fernando Delgado, founder of the Martina Beach Club, which is listed as one of the festival venues on social media, said: "We already have permits, so this is going to be very successful and we are very happy to have the Fyre Festival."

The statement from Playa del Carmen local government officials follows a similar rejection from the local government and tourism board of Isla Mujeres, the festival's original proposed site.

"Due to the information circulating in the media regarding the event 'FYRE FESTIVAL II,' the General Directorate of Tourism of Isla Mujeres informs that no person or company has requested permits from this office or any other Municipal Government department for said event," the Isla Mujeres local government office shared in a Facebook post on Feb. 26.

"We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it," Edgar Gasca, from the tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres, told the Guardian in a story published Feb. 27. "For us, this is an event that does not exist."

Nick Lawson, an organizer for the festival, told Yahoo Entertainment in a statement on March 27 that organizers were “blindsided” by the Isla Mujeres Department of Tourism’s dismissive claims.

“We ultimately found the perfect home for FYRE Festival 2 in Playa Del Carmen,” Lawson said at the time. “Playa has the ideal combinations of beach clubs, hotels, and experiences for our guests. We’ve been welcomed with open arms and couldn’t have asked for a better location partner.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to both the Playa del Carmen City Council and Fyre Festival organizers for more information but did not immediately receive responses.

Fyre Festival 2, teased by McFarland as early as August 2023, was initially announced to take place on Isla Mujeres.

In a March 21 Instagram post, McFarland confirmed the move to Playa del Carmen, writing that it would be held instead “in the heart of the Riviera Maya,” naming new venues and accommodations.

During the March 27 press conference, McFarland was optimistic that the event was moving forward.

“I’m not here to make excuses,” he said early in the presentation, citing the festival’s “seven to eight years of maturation.” He also credited the team’s collaboration with Lostnights, the event company partnering with Fyre Festival, which he described as “one of the best festival companies not only in Mexico, but around the world.”

Raúl Tassinari González, Playa del Carmen's secretary of citizen security, attended McFarland's press conference. González is listed as the municipal secretary of citizen security on the city's official website as of October 2024.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to city officials about whether González was acting in an official capacity or on behalf of the government during the event but did not immediately receive a response.

Tickets for Fyre 2 are still on sale, ranging in price from $1,400 to over $1.1 million.

During the press conference, McFarland and his team said the new event would feature 1,800 attendees, 40 performers and luxury experiences including private villas, chauffeurs and yachts.

Manuel Reta, who is head of artist and commercial relations for Lostnights, said at the March 27 conference that “the first release of artists will come next week.” As of April 4, no such lineup has been released, nor has it been announced on social media.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Lostnights but did not immediately receive a response.