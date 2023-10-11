George Kittle's 'F*** Dallas' shirt may cost him as the NFL mulls a fine for the 49ers' tight end

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Usually when one celebrates their birthday, they look forward to having a little extra money in the bank. Thanks to George Kittle's birthday post on Instagram, however, the tight end may be looking forward to the opposite.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is considering an almost $11,000 fine of Kittle for the "F*** Dallas" shirt he revealed during the San Francisco 49ers' Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL is considering fining 49ers’ TE George Kittle for the T-shirt he wore Sunday night vs. the Cowboys that contained a profane message about the Cowboys. Under the terms of the NFL’s fine schedule, personal messages carry a fine of $10,927. pic.twitter.com/xxdtEXG0cZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2023

Ahead of the game, Kittle was asked about any animosity he had towards the Cowboys. He denied having any negative feelings and said everything done is to hype up the revived rivalry.

"I don't really have animosity towards anybody, I just love my job," Kittle said on Oct. 5. "Anger fuels the competitive nature between the two fanbases, for sure. You look back years and years, whoever won this game in the playoffs, went off to the Super Bowl.

"These are two of the most storied franchises in history. Dallas wins a lot of games; the 49ers win a lot of games. So when you get to meet up on 'Sunday Night Football,' it's a big deal. I know our fanbases love it. We love it."

The NFL was far from the only group to clutch its pearls and take offense at Kittle's shirt, which was done as an homage to former 49ers' linebacker Gary Plummer. Micah Parsons responded to Kittle's post on his Bleacher Report show, saying that the next time Dallas and San Francisco face each other, the 49ers can "trust" the Cowboys will show up better the next time.

"We've got something for that," the linebacker said. "Just trust. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust. Laugh now, cry later."

A day later, Kittle told the Bay Area's KNRB that he has no regrets.

"At the end of the day it's Niners vs Cowboys," Kittle said on "Murph and Mac." "It's historic. It's fun to channel that energy once in a while, that's all I was doing. I'd do it again. I'm a mild internet troll."

The All-Pro wasn't the only 49er with a response to Parsons, either. Deebo Samuel was less than amused with Parsons response considering San Francisco just routed Dallas, 42-10.

"It was already personal before the game," Samuel told FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. "[We beat you] 42 to 10. I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse. I don't know what we're trusting."

If the two teams face each other again this season, it would have to be in the playoffs. At which point, the stakes will obviously be higher, and it'll be put up time at that point.