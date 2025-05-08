George Pickens trade fantasy fallout + Yahoo fantasy staff mock draft 1.0 takeaways | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We have a massive trade in early May to sink our teeth in to. Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon breakdown every angle of the George Pickens trade to the Dallas Cowboys. The two also reveal Yahoo staff's first mock draft of the 2025 season and it's full of surprises. From shocking early picks to critical questions about position depth and round scarcity, the two break down all the key takeaways.

Is this the deepest year we've seen at the running back position? What happened to the mid-round wide receivers? Can you afford to wait until the late rounds to draft a quarterback? All important fantasy questions are answered in this jam pack pod.

(1:50) - Fantasy fallout and ripple effect from George Pickens being traded to the Dallas Cowboys

(21:40) - Yahoo staff mock draft 1.0 takeaway: RB depth is crazy this year

(42:00) - Yahoo staff mock draft 1.0 takeaway: There is a huge WR drop off in the middle of the draft

(54:15) - Yahoo staff mock draft 1.0 takeaway: Every league should switch to superflex format and here's why

