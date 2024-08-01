Georgia dismisses WR Rara Thomas after arrest on multiple charges

Ole Miss v Georgia ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 11: Rara Thomas #5 runs after catching a pass during a game between University of Mississippi and University of Georgia at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Rara Thomas is no longer a member of the Georgia football team.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters Thursday that he had met with Thomas and informed the receiver that he'd be dismissed from the team.

Thomas had been suspended from the team after he was arrested on multiple charges including a felony count of family violence for cruelty to children. He posted bond on Tuesday after he was arrested Friday. No details have been made public regarding the allegations against Thomas.

"I am pleased that bond could be set and Mr. Thomas released while we fully investigate the case," Kim Stephens said in a statement to the Athletic. "We expect that this matter can be resolved swiftly and fairly once all facts are known."

Last week’s arrest was the second time Thomas had been arrested on a family violence charge since he came to Georgia after the 2022 season. After he was arrested on charges of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence in January of 2023, the charges were dropped two months later after he completed a diversion program.

Thomas was set to play a key role in Georgia’s offense in 2024. He had 23 catches for 383 yards and a TD in 11 games in 2023 in his first season with the Bulldogs. In two seasons at Mississippi State, Thomas had 62 catches for 878 yards and 12 scores.