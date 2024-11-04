Georgia election 2024: Current polls, history and why the state's results matter

An Early Voting sign and a "No Campaigning within 150 feet of Polling Place" sign seen the polling station, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Stockbridge, Ga. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (Jason Allen/AP)

Georgia is once again considered one of the seven swing states that will help decide the winner of the presidential election.

And polls out of the Peach State show a close race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Three websites that aggregate battleground state surveys — the Silver Bulletin, FiveThirtyEight and the New York Times — each have Trump leading Harris by 2 percentage points or less, well within their margins of error.

↩️ Past election history

The results of the last three presidential elections in Georgia are as follows:

2020: Joe Biden (D) defeated Donald Trump (R) by 0.24%.

2016: Donald Trump (R) defeated Hillary Clinton (D) by 5.13%.

2012: Mitt Romney (R) defeated Barack Obama (D) by 7.82%.

📈 Which way the state is trending

For more than 20 years, Georgia had been a reliably red state in presidential elections — until 2020, when Biden narrowly defeated Trump by just 11,779 votes, a margin of 0.24%, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state since Bill Clinton did in 1992.

📌 Why it matters

Georgia was ground zero for Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. During an infamous post-election phone call, Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 more votes, the exact number he needed to win.

🗣️ What do you think?