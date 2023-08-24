GOP debate: Chris Christie trashes Vivek Ramaswamy as an 'amateur' who 'sounds like ChatGPT'

The first half hour of Wednesday's GOP presidential primary debate was largely devoid of fireworks — in part because it was entirely devoid of frontrunner and former President Donald Trump.

But of the eight second-tier challengers on stage in Milwaukee, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — a notoriously pugnacious debater — landed the night's first punch when he accused tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy of being an "amateur" whose answers sounded like they were generated by artificial intelligence.

Christie unloads: "I've had enough," Christie snapped after Ramaswamy described the "climate change agenda" as a "hoax." "I've had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT."

Then Christie twisted the knife by comparing Ramaswamy — who earlier introduced himself as a “skinny guy with a funny name” — to former Democratic President Barack Obama.

“The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama,” Christie said. “And I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur.”

Why it matters: Most pundits expected Christie — one of Trump's fiercest and most forthright GOP foes — to focus his fire on the former president. But the fact that he went after Ramaswamy first reflects two realities.

First, Trump is so far ahead of everyone else — he leads by 40 percentage points, according to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll — that it simply makes more sense for a candidate like Christie to try to knock out his second-tier rivals before going after the big guy.

And second, because Ramaswamy is on the rise — he has more than doubled his support to 8% over the last month, and he delivered some of Wednesday’s biggest applause lines — he currently represents the biggest threat to the rest of the party’s would-be Trump alternatives.

"Give me that hug," Ramaswamy said after Christie mentioned Obama, whom the then-New Jersey governor famously embraced in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, just days before the 2012 election . "Give me that bear hug and you'll help elect me, just like Obama."

