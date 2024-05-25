Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dead at 30

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Grayson Murray of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour announced on Saturday that golfer Grayson Murray died on Saturday morning. He was 30 years old.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement.

"The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

I" reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.

"The PGA TOUR has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Ft. Worth and will share more information when we can."

This story will be updated.