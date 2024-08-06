A Harris win would lead to historic firsts for Minnesota's governorship

If Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris wins in November, Minnesota would make history.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would become governor, replacing Gov. Tim Walz, whom Harris announced Tuesday as her vice presidential pick. Flanagan, a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, would become Minnesota's first female and first Native American governor.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, a Native American woman has never served as U.S. governor before.

Here’s how things could play out for Minnesota.

Does Walz need to step down as governor to run for VP?

No. Some states have a "resign-to-run" law that requires officeholders to step down before running for another office. But under Minnesota state law, Walz is allowed to keep his position as governor while running for vice president.

Who becomes the new governor if Harris and Walz win?

Minnesota law states that if the governorship is vacant, then the lieutenant governor — in this case, Flanagan — takes the spot. Once the lieutenant governor moves up, state law requires that the "last duly elected president of the senate" take over for them (currently Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, who would become the state's first Black lieutenant governor). A special election would then be held to fill Champion's seat.

If Harris loses the presidential race, Walz would continue serving his term through January 2027.

Who is Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan?

Flanagan is the state’s 50th lieutenant governor and a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. She’s currently the highest-ranking Native woman elected to executive office and was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2015.

In her current position, Flanagan is the co-chair of the Young Women’s Initiative and the Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness.

In late July, Flanagan hosted the first Native American campaign event for Harris.

Great Native Voters for Harris event in Phoenix! Arizona may decide the election, but one thing is for sure: Native voters will decide Arizona.



In a packed room, I was honored to kick off the first-ever surrogate event for Harris 2024 in the country! Let’s go, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/q8LHaCQmLv — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) July 23, 2024

In an interview with the 19th News, a nonprofit news organization, Flanagan emphasized the importance of representation in government.

“For a very long time, women, people of color, Indigenous folks were not at decision-making tables, and too many decisions were made without us,” she said. “I think if we’re going to have strong policies and strong outcomes for communities, women and BIPOC folks need to be at the table.”

Read more: How Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan May Become the First Native American State Governor

What is the White Earth Band of Ojibwe?

The White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe — commonly referred to as White Earth Nation — is a federally recognized Native American group based in Minnesota. It's the largest of the six bands within the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and the largest band in the state.

The Ojibwe people's lands once included much of the Upper Great Lakes region, including swaths of Canada stretching west through Montana.

