Here's what we know about the four victims identified in the Apalachee High School shooting.

Shooting At Apalachee High School In Winder, Georgia Leaves 4 Dead WINDER, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Jose Ortiz, 14 year-old student and friend of one of the victims, is consoled at Apalachee High School on September 5, 2024 in Winder, Georgia. Two students and two teachers were shot and killed at the school on September 4, and a 14-year-old suspect, who is a student at the school, is in custody. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Georgia law enforcement officials have identified the four people who were killed during a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Wednesday morning after a student opened fire.

The suspect, 14-year-old Colt Gray, is expected to be charged with murder and “handled as an adult,” according to Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Hosey said in a press conference on Wednesday evening that of the four people killed, two were teachers and two were students.

Here’s what we know about the victims.

Christian Angulo

Angulo was a 14-year-old freshman at Apalachee High School, who was "chill" and loved to make other people laugh, according to friends who spoke with Fox 5 Atlanta.

"I was in denial because you would never believe somebody that you knew would pass away just like that," Amber Sanz, a middle school friend of Angulo's, said.

His sister, Lisette Angulo, started a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral. "He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring. He was so loved by many," she wrote on the website.

As of midday Thursday local time, the fundraiser, which had a goal of $30,000, had received donations totaling $63,040.

Christina Irimie

Irimie was a 53-year-old math teacher at Apalachee High School. According to the GoFundMe that was started for her family, Irimie was also married.

“She dedicated her life to shaping the minds and hearts of students and the community,” Corneliu Caprar, organizer of the fundraiser, wrote in the description.

Her students also described her as patient and caring, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Mason Schermerhorn

A 14-year-old freshman at Apalachee, Schermerhorn had autism, WSB-TV reported.

"He was the sweetest, most loving soul with the biggest smile," Schermerhorn family friend Artisea Bethea wrote in the description of the GoFundMe in his honor.

Family friends described him as "lighthearted" and said he liked reading, telling jokes, playing video games and going to Walt Disney World, according to the New York Times.

Richard Aspinwall

Aspinwall — also known as Coach A — was a 39-year-old math teacher and an assistant football coach at Apalachee High School.

"His presence brought peace and joy and so much laughter," Georgia resident Wendy Palmer said in a post on Facebook. "He's seen our boys grow up on and off the field.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Apalachee Football also sent out a post on X dedicated to his memory.

“As our community, school and football program begins the mourning process, we are so grateful for the outpouring of support,” the post stated. “To our beloved defensive coordinator Ricky Aspinwall, we will carry you heavy in our hearts. We love you Coach A!!!”