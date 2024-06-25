Hockey Hall of Fame: Datsyuk, Roenick, Weber part of 7-member class of 2024

New Jersey Devils v Nashville Predators NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 14: Shea Weber #6 of the Nashville Predators takes a slap shot against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on February 14, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images) (John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Natalie Darwitz, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber, ​Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile will make up the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2024, it was announced on Tuesday.

Darwitz, Datsyuk, Roenick, Weber, and Wendell-Pohl will be inducted in the Player category. Campbell and Poile will be going in as Builders.

This is the first time since 2010 that two women will be part of the same Hockey Hall of Fame class.

The 18-member selection committee met on Monday and decided to elect a class of seven. Players must not have played in a professional or international game in any of the previous three seasons. Builders are eligible even if they are still active in the game.

In order to make the Hall of Fame, a candidate needs to get 14 "yes" votes from the Selection Committee.

Natalie Darwitz (Player) - Before her decorated international career with the U.S., Darwitz excelled on the collegiate stage as a 3-time All-American and three-time Patty Kazmeier Memorial Award finalist at Minnesota. She dominated with the Golden Gophers scoring 102 goals and 246 points over three seasons, helping them to back-to-back national titles. Representing her country, Darwitz would help the Americans to two Olympic silver medals and bronze; three golds and five silvers at the World Championship; and two golds and eight silvers at the 4 Nations Cup. She currently serves as general manager of the PWHL's Minnesota franchise.

Pavel Datsyuk (Player) - 314 goals, 953 points, 4-time Lady Byng Trophy winner, 3-time Selke Trophy winner, 2-time Stanley Cup winner, Olympic gold and bronze medals, named to the NHL's 100 Greatest Players list, member of International Ice Hockey Federation's Triple Gold Club as winner of the IIHF World Championship, the Olympics, and the Stanley Cup. "The Magic Man" showed his talent on the ice on a regular basis with the Detroit Red Wings. A dependable scorer, Datsyuk was also one of the league's best defensive forwards during his career. He also had a knack for the spectacular.

Krissy Wendell-Pohl(Player) - Patty Kazmaier Award winner, won silver and bronze at the Olympics, as well as gold and five silver medals at the IIHF World Championship. A Minnesota alum, she is top 10 all-time in NCAA scoring with 237 career points. For the U.S., she scored 106 goals in 147 games representing her country and served as captain during the 2006 Olympics. Pohl is currently an amateur scout for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Shea Weber(Player) - 224 goals, 589 points, Memorial Cup winner, two-time NHL First-team All-Star, IIHF World Championship gold, two-time Olympic gold medalist, 2016 World Cup of Hockey winner. Weber became the face of the Nashville Predators quickly with his booming slap shot and offensive prowess. He captained the franchise for six seasons and was the leading goal scorer among defensemen during his 16-season NHL career.

Jeremy Roenick (Player) – 513 goals, 1,216 points, nine-time All-Star, silver medals at the Canada Cup and Olympic Games. Roenick bursted onto the scene in his first full NHL season in 1989-90 and recorded 66 points. He followed that up with 94, 103, 107, and 107 points in each the next four seasons, which included two 40-goal and 50-goal seasons. He helped the Chicago Blackhawks reach the 1991-92 Stanley Cup Final, notching 12 goals and 22 points over 18 games during their playoff run. Roenick finished his career in 2009 as the second-highest American born goal scorer in NHL history.

Colin Campbell (Builder) - A true hockey lifer, Campbell has been involved with the NHL as a player, coach, and league executive. After a 636-game NHL career, he got involved in coaching and served as an assistant for a number of years before getting the New York Rangers head coaching job in 1994, right after the franchise won its first Stanley Cup in 54 years and following the departure of Mike Keenan. He's served as the league's Senior Vice President and Director of Hockey Operations since 1998.

David Poile (Builder) - After a short playing career, Poile followed his father, Bud, into management. After starting in a minor role with the Atlanta Flames in 1972 and then become an assistant manager, he took over as GM of the Washington Capitals in 1982 and stayed there until 1997. As the first GM of the expansion Predators franchise in 1997-98, Poile slowly built them into a regular playoff team, helping the franchise reach the 2016-17 Stanley Cup Final. He would retire in 2023 as the winningest GM in NHL history. Poile also served as GM of the 1998 and 2014 U.S Olympic teams, as well as the 1999 IIHF World Championship squad.

The Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2024 will be inducted in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 11.