Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak fumbles over words when asked why team took Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson

2023 NBA Draft NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Brandon Miller (R) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted second overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

It's safe to say a large portion of Charlotte Hornets fans wanted the team to take Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft. The team saw things a different way. With the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Charlotte selected Brandon Miller. Fans, and even the team's mascot, appeared dismayed by the pick.

Surely, the team had a good explanation for going with Miller, right? Right!?!?

What made Mitch Kupchak and the Hornets comfortable with Alabama’s Brandon Miller? Well … pic.twitter.com/OrGn8F0QEi — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 23, 2023

Not so much. When asked why Miller was the pick, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak struggled to explain the team's rationale. Kupchak initially cited "every answer we got to every question" as a reason for the pick. He then tried to highlight Miller's age, saying he was younger than most prospects. Before Kupchak can even finish that thought, he disregards it, saying, "I better not even go that direction, actually."

It was a frustrating moment for Hornets fans. There was a legitimate debate between Henderson and Miller at the top of the draft. Arguments can be made for the team choosing Miller, despite the way Hornets fans reacted.

One would assume, however, that given the debate between the two players, the Hornets would have a good reason for going with Miller. Kupchak failed to deliver that, at least initially, giving Henderson supporters another reason to rip the team. Fans probably should have expected Miller to be the choice. He was reportedly the preferred option in Charlotte for quite some time.

Some fans may have bristled at the pick, but it's not like Miller is a terrible player. Our own Krysten Peek gave the Hornets an A grade for the pick, and pointed out how badly the team needs a strong 3-point shooter. Miller shot over 40% from beyond the arc last season.

The Hornets have a lot riding on the pick. Miller was Michael Jordan's final first-round draft pick before selling the team. Jordan has a spotty history in the draft, and the decision to allow him to remain involved despite selling the team was questionable.

If Jordan got this one right, he'll leave the Hornets in a much stronger place with LaMelo Ball and Miller. If Jordan was wrong, and Henderson is a star, the Hornets will experience the repercussions of this selection for many years to come.