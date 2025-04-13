Houston guard Milos Uzan reportedly declaring for NBA Draft with 1 year of eligibility remaining

Houston's Milos Uzan points during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Purdue Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Houston guard Milos Uzan is declaring for the NBA draft, fresh off the Cougars' defeat in the NCAA tournament championship game. Uzan's agent told ESPN of his client's decision.

The 6-foot-4 Uzan was Houston's third-leading scorer this season, averaging 11.4 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 43% on 145 3-point attempts. He played his first two college seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Houston.

Uzan had a breakout game in the NCAA tournament, scoring 22 points in a Sweet 16 victory over Purdue. That performance included the game-winning basket on a layup with 0.9 seconds remaining. However, he scored seven points or fewer in each of the Cougars' final three tournament games, including the Final Four and national title game.

NO WAY 🤯



HOUSTON TAKES THE LEAD IN THE FINAL SECOND 😱 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/L2wCPQ34gD — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2025

Uzan is ranked as the No. 42 player on Yahoo Sports' big board. NBA draft analyst Kevin O'Connor has Johnson as a second-round selection, No. 39 overall, in his latest mock draft, pending the draft order changing after the NBA Draft Lottery.

O'Connor praised Uzan's spot-up shooting talent and playmaking ability in his scouting report:

"Uzan limits turnovers with good decision-making, yet he also plays with creativity. He'll throw a left-handed, off-the-dribble pass with confidence, and he can execute tough passes, whether it's kickouts, lobs, or interior feeds where he must thread the needle."

Among the improvements he needs to make are adding to his frame to prevent from getting pushed around on defense and developing his dribble to create separation for his shot.

With one year of college eligibility remaining, Uzan has until May 28 to decide whether or not to withdraw. The league allows prospects to go through the combine process and choose to return to school if they don't like where they might be selected or prefer to play another year in college.

Uzan joins Texas guard Tre Johnson and Michigan State star Jase Richardson among college players declaring for the NBA Draft during the past week.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25-26 in New York.