How do you top one Caitlin Clark? How about two?

West Virginia v Iowa IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 25: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs as she leaves the court after the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers during their second round match-up in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 25, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark usually snoozes her alarm a few times before getting up. Then, she has a cup of coffee — or two — before taking a walk around her neighborhood with her husband, Kyle, and their Shar Pei-pit bull mix, Max. Clark is almost always rushing in the mornings, so she usually opts for a protein bar or shake for breakfast before heading to her job as a city planner.

Confused? Then you know how this Caitlin Clark felt when she opened her LinkedIn account one Saturday morning to find a message asking her to appear in an Xfinity commercial alongside Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark.

At first, she thought it was fake.

“They kept saying in all caps, ‘This is real, this is not a scam,’ which screams that it’s probably a scam,” she said with a laugh.

But Clark was curious. So despite her trepidation, she messaged back, and a few days later she was in L.A. shooting a commercial. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for someone who grew up as a theater kid, she said. But more than that, Clark was intrigued because of the subject matter.

She didn't grow up playing sports — "Can't you tell from the commercial," she said with a laugh — but this Caitlin Clark knows that Caitlin Clark. How could she not?

The first time someone brought up her basketball counterpart was when basketball’s Caitlin Clark was a freshman at Iowa. City planner Caitlin's Midwestern aunt sent a video on facebook with a message that said, “Looks like you hit a growth spurt!”

Clark was confused. She certainly had not hit a growth spurt. She was in her 30s and stood 5-foot-2½.

“I have to get that extra half inch in there, because, you know,” she said. Then, she watched the video her aunt had sent.

“I saw Caitlin Clark making just like the craziest throw,” she said. “Because obviously she shoots from so far away. I told my aunt, ‘I wish I could do something like that.’ ”

As the basketball player’s popularity picked up, so did the comments about the city planner’s name. Her father-in-law has always been a basketball fan, so he loves to chat with her about the latest accomplishments of her namesake. And if she has to present her ID for anything, Clark can expect the conversation to be steered toward basketball.

“Recently I made an appointment and the receptionist asked if my name was spelled ‘like the basketball player,’ “ Clark said. “And I’m definitely going to use that going forward because the name Caitlin has hundreds of different spellings alone.”

Clark’s Xfinity commercial first aired during a first-round tournament game between No. 11 seed Arizona and No. 6 seed Syracuse. The concept is that all Caitlin Clarks aren’t the same. Some are fast and reliable, like the basketball player, and some are city planners, like her 5-foot-2½ counterpart.

And though the point is made as one Caitlin Clark gets her feet stuck in an agility ladder, and the other drills 3-pointers from well behind the line, the two aren’t so different after all.

There’s the obvious: Both have pale completions and dark brown hair.

The less obvious: Both are hometown girls. The basketball star chose to stay in her home state of Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes, and the city planner was born, raised and still resides near her family in Phoenix, Arizona.

Then there’s the important: When it comes to basketball, they both want the same thing. And that’s why the Arizona native decided to be in the commercial.

It was cool, of course, to fly to L.A. and stand in front of a camera, and it was exciting to see herself on TV. But that’s not really why she did it.

“I wanted to be a part of something that was a bit bigger than me,” she said. “Anything that is going to help promote women in sports, that was the biggest reason I did it. The rest were just perks.”

Even though the city planner never played sports, she gets it. She gets why it’s important. She wants her niece to have opportunities. And wants her nephew to see powerful women as role models when he turns on the TV. She wants women’s sports to be what they’ve always deserved to be.

“I just want it to be mainstream, like men’s sports are,” she said. “I mean that in a positive way. I just want it to be common for people to go to a women’s game on a Friday night.”

For years, men’s sports have been promoted, and women’s have been put on the sidelines. But that’s changing. Last season’s NCAA championship game between Iowa and LSU drew 9.9 million viewers. And this year, women’s college basketball garnered more viewers on Fox Sports than the men’s game.

When it's accessible, people will watch. That’s how stars like Caitlin Clark are born. That’s how a 36-year-old in Arizona with the same name became an Iowa basketball fan. And how her newfound interest has grown. People bringing up the Iowa star led her to be in a commercial, but it also pushed her to explore the game. Now she’s a fan of JuJu Watkins and Angel Reese as well, she says.

“It’s such an exciting time, and I want the future of women’s basketball to remain exciting,” she said. “Three years ago I couldn’t name anyone in college basketball, but now I can. Because there is so much excitement around it.”

Now is the time to get invested in women’s basketball. Just ask one of the two Caitlin Clarks.