How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on CBS today

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's Week 12 in the 2023 NFL season and on top of all the Thanksgiving games and the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, this Sunday also has a jam-packed slate of football games, including this afternoon's Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. The Bills vs. Eagles game will air on CBS today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Buffalo vs. Philly showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on?

Sunday afternoon's Bills vs. Birds game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Bills vs. Eagles game?

