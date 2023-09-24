How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins game this afternoon on CBS

Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs with the football and looks to pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

It's Week 3 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins game this afternoon on CBS. The Denver Broncos and their new head coach Sean Payton are off to an 0-2 start following home losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. The Miami Dolphins are looking to pull off a 3-0 for a second consecutive season.

The Broncos vs. Dolphins game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Denver vs. Miami showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Broncos vs. Dolphins game:

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Broncos vs. Dolphins

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Broncos vs. Dolphins game on?

Sunday afternoon's Broncos vs. Dolphins game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Broncos vs. Dolphins game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Broncos vs. Dolphins game?

