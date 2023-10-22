How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens on Fox

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 8: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

It's Week 7 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game this afternoon. The Lions head into the weekend 5-1 (the current co-best record in the NFL), but to make it 6-1, they'll have to face the Ravens' Lamar Jackson. The Lions vs. Ravens game will air on Fox at 1 p.m. ET today. Ready to tune into the Detroit vs. Baltimore showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Lions at Ravens game on?

Sunday afternoon's Lions vs. Ravens game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game today:

Where to stream the Lions at Ravens game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: