How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game this afternoon on CBS

It's Week 2 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be looking to avoid 0-2 start as they head out on the road to visit the Jaguars in a playoff rematch. The Chiefs vs. Jaguars game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Kansas City vs. Jacksonville showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game:

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game on?

Sunday afternoon's Chiefs vs. Jaguars game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: