How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns on Fox today

Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

It's Week 6 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns game this afternoon on Fox. The 49ers vs. Browns game will air on Fox at 1 p.m. ET today. Ready to tune into the San Francisco vs. Cleveland showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the 49ers vs. Browns game on?

Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Browns game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the 49ers vs. Browns this today:

Where to stream the 49ers at Browns game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

