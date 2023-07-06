How to watch the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB's All-Star Week 2023

National League's Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, follows through during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MLB's All-Star Week may be named for the All-Star Game, but baseball fans know the most exciting part of All-Star Week is the Home Run Derby, and this year's is already shaping up to be quite the doozy. The 2023 Home Run Derby field is set to feature a rematch of last year's fiery face-off between No.2-seeded Mets player Pete Alonso and second-year Seattle Mariners sensation and No.7 seed Julio Rodríguez. The pair will play in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know about tuning into the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby next week, including channels, streaming info, the full MLB All-Star Week schedule and more.

How to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby:

Date: Monday, July 10

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu

When is the Home Run Derby this year?

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

What channel is the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby on 2023?

The MLB All-Star Week Home Run Derby will air on ESPN this year. Don't have a cable package that includes ESPN? Here's how we recommend tuning in to the Home Run Derby without cable.

How to watch the Home Run Derby 2023

MLB All-Star Week full schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 7

HBCU Swingman Classic: 10:30 p.m. (MLB Network)

Saturday, July 8

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game: 7 p.m. (Peacock)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: following Futures Game (Peacock)

Sunday, July 9

2023 MLB Draft Opening Night: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, July 10

2023 MLB Draft Night Two: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

T-Mobile Home Run Derby: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 11

MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show: 2 p.m. (MLB Network)

2023 MLB Draft Night Three: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (FOX)

