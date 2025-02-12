Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL offseason primer: Defense and help for Anthony Richardson are critical

2024 season: 8-9, second in AFC South, missed playoffs

Overview: The Indianapolis Colts were close to the playoffs, but again they fell short.

The Colts missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season, and in three of those four seasons they won either eight or nine games. They don't seem too far off, though we've said that a few times recently.

The Colts were in the playoff hunt until Week 17, when they took an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants. Along the way there were major questions about quarterback Anthony Richardson’s development and a defense that was bad yet again. There's talent on the roster, but it seems like it has been a while since the Colts got a lot out of a draft class.

The Colts must feel they're somewhat close, considering team owner Jim Irsay decided to retain head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard despite missing the playoffs again. Whether they make it over that hump probably depends on whether Richardson becomes a top-end QB. The Colts will try again his offseason to find him help.

Key free agents

C Ryan KellyLB E.J. SpeedS Julian BlackmonG Will FriesDE Dayo OdeyingboQB Joe Flacco

Who's in/out: The Colts have always put a priority on retaining their free agents, and there are plenty this season who they presumably would like to get back. Kelly will be 32 next season but is still a big part of the line. Fries had a season-ending leg injury but was playing well. Speed, Blackmon and Odeyingbo were starters. It will be difficult for the Colts to get them all back, and they'll have to prioritize carefully. As for Flacco, he had a down season but the Colts need to figure out who they want in the quarterback room alongside Richardson.

Key free-agent needs

Tight endSecondaryQuarterback

Why the holes? The Colts have always been prudent in free agency, rarely choosing to overspend on anyone. Maybe they should have been spending more. The Colts are stuck seeing it through on their big draft swing with Anthony Richardson, and all they can do now is build around him in hopes he develops. Getting a backup for Richardson, in case he misses time due to injury or disappoints again, is a priority. Building a core around Richardson might mean spending on outside help. A tight end would be nice, and quarterbacks get help from good defenses. We'll see if the Colts have a philosophical shift this offseason. They might have to, with Ballard and Steichen feeling a little heat.

Do they have the money?

The Colts are in the middle of the NFL in terms of salary cap flexibility. They have a projected $33.8 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. That’s enough to make at least a couple of key defensive additions.

Notable potential cuts

DE Samson EbukamDE Tyquan LewisDT Raekwon Davis

Why they might be gone: The Colts can clear a lot of money by cutting some defensive linemen whose production doesn't match their salary. Cutting Ebukam, Lewis and Davis would clear more than $19 million in cap space. Those three combined for 1.5 sacks last season. The Colts would then need to retool on the defensive line, but that's not a bad thing.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 142nd round: No. 453rd round: No. 804th round5th round6th round7th round

Good draft fit

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Why him? The Colts were better than expected at cornerback last season but could still use help. Revel would fit a secondary that is in need of playmakers. Perhaps safety can be addressed in the middle rounds.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Anthony Richardson taking a leap in the offseason

This one will be difficult to track and frankly, we won't know if it's a reality until the games actually start. However, we'll get some clues on the internal confidence surrounding their franchise passer based on how Indianapolis approaches the offseason. I expect the Colts to add some degree of competition. There is a lot of talent in the Colts' wide receiver room but they need stable quarterback play to maximize their abilities. — Matt Harmon