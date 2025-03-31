Is massive MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander really the next MJ?

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder goes up for a slam dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Golden 1 Center on March 25, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kevin O'Connor and sports broadcaster Noah Eagle break down the comparisons between near-lock MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NBA legend Michael Jordan. This comparison might seem bold, but there are elements of SGA's game that echo MJ's style.

And that may be one of the reasons why Gilgeous-Alexander is such a massive favorite to take home the MVP award at BetMGM. SGA is a -5000 favorite to claim the honor over Nikola Jokić, who is the only other candidate listed for the award on BetMGM at +1500. What does -5000 mean? It means that mathematically, SGA has implied odds of 98% to be named the league's most valuable player.

A loyal "Kevin O'Connor Show" listener pointed out numerous similarities between the pair: clutch prowess, impressive ball-handling skills, technical footwork and a mastery of the mid-range game, all of which made MJ legendary. While SGA might not match MJ's physical dominance, the blend of finesse, skill and confidence does draw some parallels.

Eagle acknowledged these points, particularly noting SGA's ability to get to his spots effectively, similar to how Jordan dominated the 1990s. Though Eagle did emphasize the MJ comparison might be a bit much, it's undeniable that SGA's ability to slow down the game and think several steps ahead of his opponents are reminiscent of the way Jordan evolved his game later in his career.

SGA's impressive season, marked by high efficiency and scoring prowess, has indeed sparked this kind of buzz among fans. However, as O'Connor mentioned, to truly be mentioned alongside Jordan, SGA will need to make his mark in the postseason.

The debate around SGA becoming the next MJ is largely speculative, but it highlights the excitement and potential surrounding his evolving game.

