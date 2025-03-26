Is Michigan's Mason Graham a top 10 NFL Draft pick?

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09: Michigan Wolverines DL Mason Graham (55) warms up prior to a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers on November 9, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Michigan's Mason Graham stands out as a top-tier defensive tackle prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft with incredible potential thanks to his explosive playmaking and versatility. However, injury concerns, length issues, and questions about consistency and sack production make him a prospect that NFL teams will have to evaluate carefully to ensure his college dominance can translate to the professional field.

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Charles McDonald dove into the pros and cons of Graham's game. Here's what they found:

Why Graham is high in class of defensive linemen

Explosive playmaker: Graham has earned the nickname "the human hand grenade" due to his ability to detonate plays upon impact. His explosive athleticism and knock-back power are impressive attributes that set him apart from his peers.

Versatility: Graham can play as a three-technique in normal downs and shift inside to a one-technique on pass rush downs. This flexibility makes him a valuable asset for NFL teams looking for a dynamic presence.

Big play generator: Beyond being just a big body on the line, Graham is known for generating significant plays in the pass rush and run defense. His ability to contribute meaningfully across the board bolsters his stock as a top prospect.

High potential for dominance: His 2023 game tape shows stretches of outright dominance, indicating that when healthy and in form, Graham can take over games. His quickness, strength and ability to penetrate the line make him a threat to offenses.

Yellow and red flags on Graham

Injury concerns: While Graham's 2023 season showcased his potential dominance, there was a notable drop-off in his 2024 season, partly due to injuries. This raises concerns about his durability and ability to sustain high performance over a full NFL season.

Lack of length: One of the main blemishes in Graham's profile is his 32-inch arm length which, although not a deal-breaker, might limit his effectiveness against longer-armed offensive linemen in the NFL. This could impact his ability to consistently create separation and execute certain pass rush moves.

Consistency: While most reports laud his potential, there's acknowledgement that Graham didn't consistently dominate in 2024. His performance fluctuated, posing questions about his ability to maintain a high level of play week-in and week-out in the NFL.

Projection as a sack artist: There is some uncertainty about whether Graham can be a guaranteed double-digit sack player, which is often a benchmark for elite defensive tackles. Although he has moments of brilliance, questions about his ultimate ceiling in terms of sack production remain.

