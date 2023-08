Israel Adesanya FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, Nigeria's Israel Adesanya poses as he fights Brazil's Anderson Silva in their middleweight bout at the UFC 234 mixed martial arts fights in Melbourne, Australia. Adesanya challenges champion Jan Blachowicz of Poland for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File) (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight UFC title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

UFC announced the fight on Tuesday. It will take place on Sept. 9 in Sydney.

The fight will be Adesanya's first since he reclaimed the middleweight belt with a dramatic knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April. That win avenged a 2022 knockout loss to Pereira that saw Adesanya lose the belt after two consecutive title defenses.