It List: Lady Gaga unleashes 'Mayhem,' Robert Pattinson dies another day in 'Mickey 17,' '9-1-1' answers the call

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

📺 9-1-1 gets fired up

When: 9-1-1 Season 8 returns March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

What to know: The show about Los Angeles first responders has never been more timely, but the midseason premiere will see things go off the rails immediately when 9-1-1 operator Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is abducted by a serial killer. [Us Weekly/People]

Why I'll be watching: I take great comfort in how nuts ABC's Thursday-night shows are — and Joshua Jackson told me he agrees. He stars in Doctor Odyssey, which comes on after 9-1-1 and is set to air a crossover episode in a few weeks. [Entertainment Weekly]

🎥 Picture This sets the stage for love

When: Picture This is now streaming on Prime Video.

What to know: The romantic comedy follows an independent photographer who's told that she'll find love over the course of her next five dates, sending her family into matchmaking mode. Naturally, that's when her ex reemerges. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Why I'll be watching: Stars Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are both rom-com royalty. I need this to hold me over until Bridgerton comes back. [IndieWire]

🎥 Mickey 17 sees double

When: Mickey 17 is in theaters March 7.

What to know: Robert Pattinson stars in this sci-fi thriller as an "expendable" who violently dies and is resurrected into a new body over and over again in the name of science. Things get wonky when he inadvertently ends up with a living clone. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be watching: I know I'm not the only person who's been begging for writer-director Bong Joon Ho's first film since Parasite. I'll be seeing it in 4DX to maximize my joy and terror. [USA Today/Variety]

What to read

📚 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is back on the shelf

When: Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is out now.

What to know: The legendary author behind Americanah and Half of a Yellow Sun is back with her first novel in more than a decade. This one follows a Nigerian travel writer and her friends as they reflect on their past loves and regrets. [The Telegraph]

Why I'll be reading: All I had to read was this 150-word excerpt before smashing the preorder button. [The Bulwark]

What to listen to

🎧 Lady Gaga returns to her pop star roots

When: Lady Gaga's Mayhem is out March 7.

What to know: Lady Gaga has dabbled in pretty much every genre over the past two decades, but she's finally back to her roots — making upbeat, slightly weird pop bangers. [Billboard]

Why I'll be listening: I always make time for Mother Monster, but I'll be putting in extra work to memorize Mayhem the second that it drops on Friday so I'll be ready to watch her pull double duty the next day on Saturday Night Live. [Rolling Stone]

