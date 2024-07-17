The It List: 'Twisters' touches down in theaters, 'Love Island USA' exits the villa, 'Simone Biles: Rising' tracks the highs, lows of an Olympic champion

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my lovely colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Twisters blows us away

When: Twisters is in theaters July 19.

What to know: The film follows a meteorologist and a storm-chasing social media star in a relentlessly action-packed "stand-alone sequel" to the 1996 blockbuster Twister.

Entertainment reporter Taryn Ryder said people who liked the original movie should "run, not walk" to see Twisters, but it's still a whirlwind if this is your first rodeo.

Glen Powell, who stars along with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, told Yahoo Entertainment that his relationship with late Twister star Bill Paxton made filming "emotionally meaningful."

Why I'll be watching: "If you can feel it, chase it!" Powell's character says of a brewing tornado. That's how I feel about high-action summer movies — I need to see this on the biggest possible screen with the biggest possible bucket of popcorn.

📺 Big Brother embraces dystopia

When: Big Brother Season 26 airs July 17 and July 18 on CBS.

What to know: A group of 16 contestants living together and competing in games nominate each other for "eviction," which is decided by public vote.

The Yodel newsletter writer Lily Herman said watching the live feeds of contestants between episodes is “addicting.” You don’t have to do that to enjoy the series itself, but you’ll get more out of it.

This season, the theme is artificial intelligence. The house’s design is futuristic and unsettling, which I’m sure is intentional.

Why I'll be watching: I love Survivor and TheTraitors, so the logical next step in my reality competition show education is the one that broadcasts what its players are doing 24 hours per day.

Read more:Meet the 16 houseguests who will face off this season [The Wrap]

📺 Love Island USA says goodbye to the beach

When: Love Island USA Season 6 finale airs July 21 on Peacock.

What to know: Contestants "couple up" to stay on the island competing in various challenges. As "recoupling" continually sparks drama, viewers decide who remains in the villa until one pair walks away with a cash prize.

Host Ariana Madix said there will be a “bloodbath” ahead of the finale. This season has been particularly dramatic and its cast is beloved on social media.

The show runs for about five weeks and airs every night, which is a lot to consume — but if you can keep up, the drama seemingly never stops.

If that's not enough for you, check out the original U.K. version of Love Island, which is the same but with more seasons and more interesting accents.

Why I'll be watching: In a perfect world, I'm constantly hearing about relationship drama that has nothing to do with me. That's the Love Island guarantee.

What to binge

📺 Simone Biles: Rising vaults into Olympic history

When: Part 1 of the docuseries Simone Biles: Rising starts streaming on Netflix July 17.

What to know: As Biles prepares to make her triumphant return to the Olympics, the athlete reflects on the struggles she faced as she withdrew from competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She's the most decorated gymnast of all time, but, as is stated in the trailer, she's "still human." The first episode gives a unique behind-the-scenes look at how easily physical and mental health can be intertwined.

Why I'll be watching: Entertainment editor Alexis Shaw told me it's the perfect tee-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The opening ceremony is July 26.

▶️ Natalie Portman is on the case in Lady in the Lake

When: The first two episodes of Lady in the Lake are available on Apple TV+ on July 19, followed by new episodes every Friday.

What to know: Natalie Portman stars as a housewife turned reporter who clashes with an activist (Moses Ingram) as she investigates an unsolved murder case in 1960s Baltimore.

It’s based on a novel of the same name, which was inspired by two real-life deaths.

Why I'll be watching: I feel like I'm constantly hearing about these thrilling Apple TV+ series that not enough people are talking about. I'm not letting this one get past me!

Want more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in summer entertainment.

