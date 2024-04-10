Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen gets massive extension after getting the franchise tag

NFL: DEC 31 Panthers at Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 31: Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers on December 31, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sometimes the franchise tag works out for the player.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a habit of signing key players to long-term deals right after tagging them. This offseason it's edge rusher Josh Allen, who got a contract that puts him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

Allen and the Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $150 million deal with $88 million guaranteed according to ESPN. That's a massive payday that puts him behind only San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa ($34 million per season) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones ($31.5 million per season) in terms of average per year among non-quarterbacks according to Spotrac.

Allen is coming off a 17.5-sack season. The Jaguars gave him the franchise tag last month but kept working on a deal to keep the 26-year-old standout around for many years.