Jalen Milroe stars in No. 8 Alabama's win over No. 14 LSU

LSU v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 04: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jalen Milroe rushed for four touchdowns as No. 8 Alabama strengthened its grip on the SEC West with a 42-28 win over No. 14 LSU.

Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game until Daniels had to leave the game in the fourth quarter. Daniels was hit hard by Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner after throwing a pass and never returned to the game after he was placed in concussion protocol.

Jayden Daniels was shaken up after taking this hit that was ruled roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/4JKCTNnaPr — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 5, 2023

Turner was called for roughing the passer but his hit was not reviewed for targeting. The lack of a review was a surprise given that the crown of Turner’s helmet struck Daniels in the chin.

Daniels was 15-of-25 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns through the air while rushing 11 times for 163 yards before he left the game.

The game was tied 21-21 at halftime and the two teams traded touchdowns to open the third quarter. Milroe then gave Alabama the lead for good with 1:01 to go in the third with an 11-yard TD run.

Four rushing TDs for No. 4!



Jalen Milroe is putting on a SHOW in Tuscaloosa 🍿 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/YiBiZ4bl4e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2023

After Daniels threw an interception to open the fourth quarter, Alabama stretched its lead to two scores three plays later on a 10-yard TD run by Jase McClellan.

From there, the Crimson Tide simply ran down the clock with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier in the game instead of Daniels. The dangerous Arizona State transfer was able to break runs seemingly at will against Alabama’s defense and was able to regularly find WR Malik Nabers. Daniels found Nabers seven times for 136 yards and seven touchdowns.

According to ESPN's stats department, it was the first college football game in the last 25 years where both starting quarterbacks threw for over 200 yards and rushed for over 140 yards.