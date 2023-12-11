Jayden Daniels wins Heisman, Dillon Gabriel transfers to Oregon & chaos in the Dakotas

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels winning this season’s Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. The guys explain their votes for the award and break down why Daniels separated himself as the #1 candidate on a loaded panel.

In transfer portal news, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is heading west as he has decided to transfer to Oregon. Gabriel is hoping to find the success that Bo Nix found with a fresh start under Dan Lanning. The other top QBs left in the portal are beginning to make their rounds as Kyle McCord is visiting Nebraska & Riley Leonard is visiting Notre Dame. Elsewhere, Coach Prime and Colorado have been busy since the regular season ended. The Buffaloes are stocking up on offensive linemen in the portal as well as signing 5-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

In a rare double block of North Dakota news, the guys examine North Dakota State’s Matt Entz becoming USC’s next linebackers coach and talk about NDSU fans guessing the ticket portal password for a matchup against South Dakota and scooping up tickets saved for South Dakota’s boosters.

Closing out the podcast, Pat provides his top three college football plays that were overturned (inspired by Travis Kelce's backwards lateral on Sunday night) and The People's Court takes on a case involving an inmate driver that went rogue.

1:00 - Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy

16:23 - Dillon Gabriel is transferring to Oregon

23:41 - Kyle McCord visits Nebraska

29:23 - Riley Leonard took a visit to Notre Dame

35:00 - Colorado is revamping their offensive line

38:45 - Matt Entz leaves North Dakota State to become linebackers coach at USC

42:12 - North Dakota State fans bypass a South Dakota security prompt

47:22 - Best college football plays that didn’t count

53:28 - The People’s Court: Rogue inmate driver

