Jewell Loyd, Storm agree to 2-year extension that includes supermax in 1st year

Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Seattle. The Storm won 97-74. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (Stephen Brashear/AP)

The Seattle Storm signed star guard Jewell Loyd to a contract extension, they announced in a statement Saturday. The two-year deal will reportedly keep Loyd in green and yellow through 2025 for just under $500,000. It includes supermax money in the first year, her agent told ESPN's Andraya Carter.

Loyd set the Storm's single-season record for points in a season after scoring 33 points in a 106-91 loss to the Dallas Wings on Friday night. That record was previously held by Breanna Stewart.

She has 911 points this year as the team approaches its season finale against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

The Illinois native took to social media to share the news, writing "SEATTLE WE BACK!!!!"

“I'm not in this world to live up to your expectations and you're not in this world to live up to mine.”



SEATTLE WE BACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/EEJ8pQPwNS — Jewell B Loyd (@jewellloyd) September 9, 2023

Loyd has been in Seattle since her career began in 2015. She was the Storm's first overall pick and went on to win Rookie of the Year. After contributing to two championships with the Storm, she stayed for a rebuild that began with Stewart and Sue Bird's departures.

Despite the Storm's 11-28 record, this has been a career year for Loyd. She's currently leading the league as she averages 24.6 points per game.

In addition to the franchise scoring record, she was named the 2023 All-Star MVP after notching 31 points in the game. She broke the previous scoring record of 30 points held by Maya Moore and Aces guard Kelsey Plum.

This year, she also tied the WNBA single-season record for games with 30 or more points. She has 12 of them, including a 41-point game against the Minnesota Lynx in late June.

"This has been a special year for Jewell and I'm excited it caps off with a commitment to continue to build her legacy in Seattle," said Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn. "Jewell brings a level of excellence to our team on the court and consistently proves that she is one of the best in our league. Her accolades and achievements speak volumes to the commitment she has to her game, and the Seattle Storm. She is our leader and someone that we look forward to locking arms with heading into this new era of Storm basketball. It has been my absolute honor to have both played with and coached Jewell and I can't wait to continue creating lasting memories in Seattle."

Seattle Storm president and CEO Alisha Valavanis applauded Loyd for her leadership in the statement.

"She is a remarkable person and leader, she lifts her teammates, the organization, and her community. Everyone around Jewell knows she embodies greatness. We're so glad she's staying in Seattle," she said.

Loyd has won outside of the WNBA as well. She's a three-time gold medalist with the United States. She earned a pair of FIBA World Cup titles in 2022 and 2018 and an Olympic gold in 2020. Team USA is likely to include Loyd as they look to repeat at the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024.