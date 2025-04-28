Jimmy Butler reportedly will play in Game 4 of Warriors vs. Rockets after missing time with pelvic contusion

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly have one of their key starters back on the floor on Monday.

Jimmy Butler, who has been out with a pelvic contusion, will play in Game 4 on Monday night as the Warriors take on the Houston Rockets, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Butler missed Saturday's Game 3 matchup with the injury.

Golden State currently leads the series 2-1.

