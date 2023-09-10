Joe Burrow, Bengals drop a dud in ugly loss to rival Browns

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.

The Bengals dropped a dud on Sunday in a flaccid 24-3 loss to the division rival Cleveland Browns. Burrow failed to throw for 100 yards. The Bengals failed to eclipse 200 yards. Punter Brad Robbins was the most active player in a Bengals uniform, tallying 10 punts for a whopping 409 yards.

A Cleveland defense anchored by All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett feasted on a Bengals offense that looked nothing like the unit that's anchored consecutive trips to the AFC championship game.

For much of the game, Cleveland's offense failed to mount a counter as the Bengals remained within shouting distance through the fourth quarter. But a Myles Garrett sack of Burrow on a Bengals fourth-and-four effort in their own territory signaled that the game was all but over.

After Cleveland extended its lead to 24-3, Burrow didn't return to the game. Backup Jake Browning finished the game under center with a handful of handoffs to mercifully put an end to Cincinnati's season opener.