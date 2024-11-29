Josh Allen announces engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills had a bye weekend last week, and quarterback Josh Allen used his free time to make a big relationship step. On Friday, Allen announced in a joint social media post that he is engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld.

According to the post, Allen proposed to Steinfeld a week earlier, on Friday, Nov. 22. The two have been together for over a year and a half.

The relationship between Allen, 28, and Steinfeld, 27, was confirmed in May 2023. Steinfeld is the star of a number of movies and TV shows, including Hawkeye, Dickinson and Pitch Perfect 2.

It's been already been a good year for Allen, who has led Buffalo to a 9-2 record to start the season. On Nov. 17, Allen and the Bills handed rival Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season in a 30-21 win, and got engaged less than a week later. (Allen also announced his engagement during the Chiefs' Black Friday matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.)

The Bills QB will return to the field on Sunday for a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers — and a new relationship status.