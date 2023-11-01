Josh McDaniels fired + trade deadline takeaways | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to react to Fitz' beloved Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. Charles and Jori break down how this came to happen and what the future of the Raiders could look like.

Later, the trio go behind the scenes of the NFL trade deadline and break down the biggest moves. The group analyze what went into the Commanders trading both Montez Sweat and Chase Young (and what they could add to their new teams), Kirk Cousins' disastrous injury and what Josh Dobbs could bring to the Vikings, why the Seahawks trading for Leonard Williams makes too much sense, the Bills' trade for Rasul Douglas and why Brian Burns ended up staying put in Carolina.

00:45 - Las Vegas Raiders part ways with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

26:15 - Washington Commanders trade Montez Sweat and Chase Young

35:45 - What's next for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings?

47:45 - Seattle Seahawks acquire Leonard Williams from the New York Giants

56:10 - Buffalo Bills acquire CB Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."