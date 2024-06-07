Juan Soto missing from Yankees lineup for blockbuster game against the Dodgers

New York Yankees' Juan Soto during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

A day after leaving a game early with a potential injury, New York Yankees star right fielder Juan Soto is out of the lineup for the Yankees blockbuster matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto exited the Yankees' game against the Minnesota Twins early on Thursday, with the Yankees citing left forearm soreness.

However, the 25-year-old outfielder was present at Yankee Stadium for Friday's game, with his arrival captured on the YES Network. It is unclear at this time why Soto is missing from the Yankees' lineup, and whether his injury status is related.

Juan Soto arrives 👊



— YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 7, 2024

After Thursday's game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Soto had been dealing with the discomfort in his left forearm for a week or so, and that the soreness had not been triggered by anything in particular on Thursday. Soto underwent additional tests on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.

Soto is one of the Yankees' top hitters, with a batting average of .318 and a 1.027 OPS. The Yankees acquired Soto last December as part of a blockbuster, seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres. The Dominican outfielder has been a huge boost for the Yankees, scoring 17 home runs, 49 runs and hitting 53 RBIs.

After a few seasons of stumbling below expectations, the Yankees currently hold the best record in baseball at 45-19, led by the superstar trio of Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. However, the team will miss Soto's strength at bat when taking on the Dodgers, who have their own team of superstars led by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

