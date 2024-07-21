Kamala Harris fans are sharing their support all over the internet. What do all the memes from the 'KHive' mean?

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2024 7/21/24 President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Race and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Nominee. STAR MAX File Photo: 4/14/23 US Vice President Kamala Harris on day 3 of the National Action Network Convention 2023 on April 14, 2023 in New York City. (NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx)

When President Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement for the 2024 Democratic nominee, meme creators reacted almost faster than Americans could learn the news.

Within minutes, social media platforms were flooded with mentions of coconut trees and declarations of "mother." But the jokes certainly weren't new. Weeks before Biden dropped out of the presidential race, in the aftermath of his highly criticized debate performance, the internet seemed to anticipate what Washington did not: that Harris should be the Democratic nominee.

why did I stay up till 3am making a von dutch brat coconut tree edit featuring kamala harris and why can’t I stop watching it on repeat pic.twitter.com/hqcmerD1Pb — ryan (@ryanlong03) July 3, 2024

Content creators gave Harris the meme treatment by making "fancam" edits of her speeches and turning awkward public moments into searchable reaction clips. It was an entirely natural reaction — a necessity for meme culture to work in the favor of the subject, compared to forced, manufactured attempts at going viral, which are considered "cringe" and would turn off young voters.

Arguably, the video that "coconut-pilled" the internet was a speech Harris gave in May 2023 at the White House. "Coconut-pilled" is a riff on "red-pilled," a reference from the 1999 movie The Matrix that evolved online to become an alt-right term for being radicalized and seeing "the truth" that has since become a suffix that can jokingly be applied to interests or fandoms.

In this case, to be coconut-pilled is to stan Harris or be part of the "KHive," a riff on Beyoncé's "Beyhive" to describe the online Harris fan club community.

In the speech, Harris described how her mother would say, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

It's not the first time the internet has latched onto something Harris has said, either. When Biden and Harris were elected in 2020, a clip of Harris calling Biden to congratulate him — "We did it, Joe!" — became a meme.

While there is an element of irony behind the coconut-pilled posts from some KHive members, a lot of the memes have actually helped shape Harris into someone relatable. Being able to tap into the online community, dominated by young voters, allows Harris to make inroads with a demographic many other Democrats have struggled to.

Me, shedding my toxic Bernie Bro baggage and embracing the warmth of Momala's embrace beneath the coconut tree pic.twitter.com/uOTC37mNe4 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 3, 2024

But this isn't indicative of a guaranteed win for Harris. DeNora Getachew, the CEO of DoSomething.org, one of the largest nonprofits for young people making social change, told Yahoo News in March that young millennials and Gen Z prioritize policies and action over individual candidates when it comes to elections. While Harris does support a lot of the issues young voters are preoccupied with — including gun safety and abortion rights — her history as a prosecutor paints her as a little less progressive than what some young people are hoping for.

"She's clearly trying to put on a facade that she's a good guy," one voter told the Washington Post earlier this month, "but we all know what she's like, we know who she's arrested, we know the things that she's done and she's had a mixed record. She's no better than any other politician."