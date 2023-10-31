Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin suspended indefinitely after arrest following alleged bar fight

Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin was suspended indefinitely after he was arrested on Sunday over an incident at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar, head coach Jerome Tang announced on Monday.

Tomlin was arrested just before 2 a.m. on Sunday at a bar in Aggieville, which is Manhattan's main entertainment district near Kansas State's campus, per the Topeka Capital-Journal. He was charged with disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting. It's unclear what led to the incident or what happened specifically. Tomlin was not confined, and he posted bond and was released, per the report.

"I have indefinitely suspended Nae'Quan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players," Tang said in a statement, via the Kansas City Star's Kellis Robinett. "Although he is not with the team, he is still part of this family and we will do what we can to support him as he moves through this process."

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds with the Wildcats last season, his first with the program after playing three seasons at the junior college level. Tomlin didn’t play basketball in high school, yet he lead Chipola College in Florida to two NJCAA National Tournament semifinals and he helped the Wildcats to the Elite Eight last season. He was the Wildcats’ third-leading scorer, and he returned to the program after testing out the NBA Draft.

Kansas State went 26-10 last season, which marked the program's winningest campaign in a decade. They fell to FAU in the Elite Eight, which ended their hopes of reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1958.