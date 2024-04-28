Kawhi Leonard won't play for Clippers in Game 4 vs. Mavericks with knee inflammation, could be out longer

Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 31: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have announced that Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. And that might only be the start.

President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told the media Sunday that Leonard would be out for the critical Game 4 with right knee inflammation. Frank said that it was an organizational decision. Leonard's inflamed knee is the same one he had surgically repaired a few years ago, which makes this whole process complicated, Frank said. Leonard has played through it up until now, but since the pain has now forced him to sit, Frank has no idea when Leonard will be back.

The Mavericks lead the Clippers 2-1 in this first-round series. Sunday's game gives the Clippers the opportunity to tie it 2-2, meaning they'd essentially starting fresh in Game 5. But it will be difficult to get to that point without Leonard, even if he hasn't been playing like himself lately.

From what Frank was saying, it seems like there's a legitimate chance Leonard could be out for more than just this series.

But the Clippers have to make it past the Mavericks before they need to worry about anything beyond that. They face Dallas at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

