Kentucky Derby 2025: Mike Tirico addresses allergic reaction, explains how nut allergy caused him to miss race

The 151st Kentucky Derby went on as planned Saturday, but without one of its most famous voices. NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico was unable to provide coverage of the event due to an allergic reaction.

Ahmed Fareed stepped in for Tirico, who later revealed a "significant reaction" to his nut allergy caused him to miss the event. Tirico provided more insight into Saturday's absence during an appearance on "Today" on Monday.

"I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing your throat and your nose all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell. It affects your breathing a little bit, so, wasn’t feeling well, couldn’t go on with the show" - Mike Tirico on 'Today' pic.twitter.com/YlLrWRAiNH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 5, 2025

Tirico, 58, explained he's dealt with a nut allergy his entire life. Because of that, Tirico said he regularly reads food labels and informs restaurants of the allergy when he goes out to eat. While snacking on foods ahead of the Kentucky Derby, however, Tirico accidentally consumed something that had a nut in it.

Tirico said his nose and throat "clogged up" and swelled. He added that the allergy can affect your breathing as well. Tirico decided he could not perform his duties as a broadcaster due to the reaction. He took an EpiPen shot — a common treatment for people experiencing an allergic reaction — and was seen by EMTs.

The treatment worked for Tirico, who said he was feeling better by Saturday evening.

May is Food Allergy Awareness Month and roughly 33 million Americans have some type of food allergy. A 2024 study by Food Allergy Research & Education estimates roughly 6.2 million people in the United States are allergic to peanuts and 3.9 million people in the U.S. are allergic to tree nuts.

Tirico encouraged others with food allergies to always be curious, read food labels and ask questions about food, especially when they have not prepared it themselves.

Tirico is a long-time broadcaster who has called just about every sport. He's the lead play-by-play announcer for "Sunday Night Football" and performs that same role during NBC's coverage of the NBA. He took over as the voice of NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage in 2017.